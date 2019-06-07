KERR RICE, Katherine "KK" Lorene Katherine "KK" Lorene Kerr Rice, 63, of San Angelo and Horseshoe Bay, Texas, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 29, 2019. KK was born August 27, 1955, in Fort Stockton, Texas and was the daughter of Douglass "Totsie" Lorene Adams and James Richmond Kerr. KK attended The University of Texas at Austin and received her undergraduate degree in Business Administration. KK married her husband Jesse Thomas "Tom" Rice in their hometown of Austin, Texas. In the fall of 2000, KK and Tom relocated to Horseshoe Bay, Texas. After her husband's death, KK relocated to San Angelo to be close to family and friends. KK was an active member of many civic organizations in Austin and Horseshoe Bay. She served as a docent of Laguna Gloria Museum and eventually President of Fiesta. She worked hard for the Settlement Club and the Austin Junior Forum. KK participated in all facets of the alumnae association of Kappa Kappa Gamma, locally and nationally, including serving as its President in Austin and Horseshoe Bay. KK was an active member of the Junior League of Austin and not only served as a Member At Large, but also as the Christmas Affair Chairman. While living in Horseshoe Bay, KK enjoyed her work with the auxiliary of Seton Highland Lakes Hospital in Burnet, Texas. She was a devoted member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Horseshoe Bay and a member of the Paulist Associates. KK had a deep faith and unshakeable love of God, friends and family. KK is survived by her sister, Camille Dewees Kerr of Austin; sister Val Kerr Hague and her husband, David, of San Angelo; sister Karen Kerr Balestrini and her husband Rick of Hanover, Pennsylvania; and her nephews and niece: John Hague, James Hague, Richard Balestrini, James Balestrini, Elizabeth Balestrini and David Balestrini; her aunt Betty Jo Moberly formerly of Midland, Texas; her aunt Carol Adams of Fort Stockton, Texas; her uncle Jim Adams of Alpine, Texas; and numerous Kerr cousins, and step children and grandchildren from her extended Rice family. KK is preceded in death by her husband Tom Rice and her parents. Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers of Hospice of San Angelo, especially, Cindy, Vicki, Miranda, Stephanie, Diana, Christina and Scott. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of KK Rice to St. Paul the Apostle Church of Horseshoe Bay, Hospice of San Angelo, or a . Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary