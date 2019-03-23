EAKER, Katherine Seat Katherine Seat Eaker, 94 of Austin passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Katherine attended North Texas State Teachers College, now University of North Texas, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education. While there she met the love of her life Boyd. They married in 1945 and lived in West, where she was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She taught elementary school in Tokio, TX, while he finished his accounting degree at Baylor. They moved to Beaumont where she taught preschool at Trinity United Methodist Church. Since moving to Austin in 1965 she, her husband and family were faithful and active members of Memorial United Methodist Church. She taught in the Wesley school, and was a very active member in many groups over the past 54 years, especially United Methodist Women and 55+. She was an active bridge player for many years and looked forward to playing every week with her loyal friends Alberta, Cliff and Debbie up until the last week of her life. Katherine loved the Lord and her church family, it was her central dedication in life. As a loving mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and Great-grandmother she prayed daily for the love the Lord to shine on all of us to light our way. The family will receive friends 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Memorial United Methodist Church, 6100 Berkman Dr. Interment will follow at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks. Katherine is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Boyd F. Eaker; her parents, Mr. & Mrs. G. W. Seat of West, Texas; and her brother, Gordon W. Seat Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Eaker of Austin, Judy Dwyer and husband Jim of Frankston; sister Ruth Crain of Denton; brother John F. Seat and wife Joyce of Watauga; grandchildren, Michael Dwyer of Casper, WY, Robert Dwyer and wife Sarah of Katy, Jennifer Bryla of Fredericksburg, and Ashley Ernst and husband Travis of Frisco; 12 great-grandchildren, Matthew Dwyer, Avery Dwyer, Jack Dwyer, Zachary Dwyer, Brett Dwyer, Hannah Dwyer, Mallory Dwyer, Will Bryla, Jake Bryla, Drew Bryla, Ava Ernst, Audrey Ernst; Nieces, Diane Brooks and husband John of Dallas, Peggy Nolen of Denton, Susan Stuber and husband David of San Diego, CA, Carolyn Ward and husband Philip of Trophy Club, Sherry Seat of Watauga. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church of Austin, TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary