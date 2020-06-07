FREY, Kathi B. Kathi B. (Loertscher) Frey, 76, passed away on June 2, 2020. She was born in Elma, Washington on December 14, 1943, to Bernard and Mamie (Heppe) Loertscher. She had one sister Carolyn, who preceded her in death and two nieces, Diane Butler and Tammi Hathaway in Washington, nephew Doug Frey in Pennsylvania, and niece Kristin Mosby in California. Kathi attended Elma High School in Elma, Washington in 1961 and Fort Worth School of Business in Fort Worth, Texas. She married L. Franklin Frey on September 29, 1964, and enjoyed a beautiful life traveling around the world with her husband. Frank was an NCO in the United States Air Force. Besides multiple locations in the United States, she lived in France, Spain, Germany and Guam, finally settling in Austin, Texas. Kathi was a head cashier in Officer and NCO Clubs, Assistant Manager at Guam Credit Union and later had her own bookkeeping service in Austin from 1985 until her passing. Kathi was devoted to her far flung family in Washington state and Pennsylvania. She kept her adopted Texas family close. Kathi attended every function, school event, birthday party, Christmas and Thanksgiving with her family. Every birthday and anniversary was rememberedeach card was filled with confettievery gift was perfectly wrappedeach child had a special place in her heart. She loved them all. She loved watching them grow up, mature and start out on their own adventures. She is survived by her husband Frank Frey. She was "Aunt Kathi" to three generations of nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, California, and Texas. A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W William Cannon Dr., in Austin. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a Heart or Cancer Society of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 7, 2020.