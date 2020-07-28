MORRIS, Kathleen Cunningham Kathleen Cunningham Morris joined her daughter, Camilla, in heaven on July 23rd , she was surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home in Round Rock when she passed. Kathy lived a rich and adventurous life and was greatly loved by all who knew her, especially her three remaining children and their spouses and thirteen amazing grandchildren. She was born on April 10th, 1941 in Roscoe TX to Veralice and Palmer Cunningham. She is pre-deceased by her sisters, Janeen Cunningham and Camille Cunningham, survived by sister Julia Chase. Kathy was raised in Wharton TX but graduated from Lamar HS in Houston TX. She enjoyed time in college studying at TCU and then the University of Texas at Austin before transferring to the University of Hawaii where she graduated as a Kappa Kappa Gamma. While there met her husband of 20 years, John Morris, on a blind date! After getting married in New Canaan CT and then starting out in Michigan and moving to Arkansas, Connecticut, North Carolina and finally Austin TX they had four children; Chase Morris, Daniel Morris, Heather Hall, Camilla Garrett. They all married wonderful spouses (the "outlaws") Michelle Morris, Stephanie Morris, Terry Hall, Aaron Garrett. Which delivered to her undoubtedly the greatest joy in Kathy's life.her 13 grandchildren ranging in ages from 5 to 24 years old & who grieve her passing & will continue to carry on her legacy of loving others! Jack, Sydney & Morgan Morris, Laurel, Daniel, Kamari & Robert Morris, Jenna, Sophie & Katie Hall, Eason, Layton & Boden Garrett. Her friend network stretches coast to coast. From Santa Barbara CA to Fort Myers FL to North Carolina, Connecticut and Maine In her amazing and adventurous life she saw and did many things, was loved by all who knew her, made friends everywhere she went, even a quick jaunt to the grocery store would yield new friends. She thoroughly enjoyed swimming, cooking, road trips especially to the beach, reading, peppermint patty birthday cakes, Saturday morning pancake breakfasts, trips to the library and visits with friends. Kathy was a devoted member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in northwest Austin since 1982. She sang in the choir for many years and volunteered in many capacities. In lieu of a celebration of life service at this time - the family invites you to share a sweet memory or pictures of an adventure you had with her on her Facebook page.



