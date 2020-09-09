EDWARDS, Kathleen Elizabeth Duncan Kathleen Elizabeth Duncan Edwards is no more except in the hearts of all who knew her. She passed quietly on Saturday morning, August 29, after a long, brave battle with Alzheimer's. She was born May 17, 1932 in Lackawanna, NY, the daughter of Margaret Eberts and Dr. Donald Duncan of Litchfield and Marietta, MN. She spent infancy and preteen years in Galveston where her father was professor of anatomy at the University of Texas Medical Branch. In the W W II years the family returned to the Buffalo, NY area and then to New Orleans as her father's career took him to medical school faculties in those locales. In 1945 they returned to Galveston where she attended public schools, graduating from Ball High School in 1949. That year she enrolled in the University of Texas, taking her degree in elementary education in 1953. It was there that she met her future husband, William Moten Edwards of Llano, TX. They were married in Austin on Halloween, 1952, in All Saints Episcopal Church, one year to the day of their first formal date. Edwards was in the United States Air Force, and for the next 25 years the couple traveled where duty took him. They resided in Denver, CO, Bossier City, LA, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo, Japan, Lincoln, NE, Montgomery, AL, Arlington, VA, St. Petersburg, FL, Seoul, Korea, and Fayetteville, NC, before retiring to their home in Austin, where they have resided since 1977. Kathleen taught only briefly in public school before taking up her life-long occupation of homemaker, wife and mother. One son was born in Nagoya, Japan and the other in Lincoln, NE. During their early years she devoted herself to them and their friends, becoming a cub scout den mother, an instructor at nature parks, library assistant, and tutor. After retiring to Texas, husband and wife cleared land on Lake LBJ in Llano County and established a pecan orchard there, a testament to her desire to keep Planet Earth green. Her sense of responsibility knew no bounds. She cared for her invalid father for seven years, and conducted an exercise class for older women for almost 15. Kathleen is survived by her husband; son Richard Warren Edwards and wife, Teresa Lee, Seattle, WA; son Donald Barrett Edwards and grandson Brenden James Edwards, Austin; sister, Caroline Duncan Arceneaux and family, Metairie, LA; sister-in-law, Clara Lou Sawyer, Brady, TX; numerous nieces and nephews. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and sister Mary Jeanne Duncan Welsh, New Orleans, LA. A memorial gathering of family and friends is in abeyance during the present pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center or a community garden of choice.



