KRAGER, Kathleen Farewell to our dear, fierce-hearted mom, Kathie. All three of her sons were sitting beside their Champion - their blazingly loving and devoted Mother - Kathleen Dale Krager, holding her, as she quietly passed away at home in the late afternoon of Sunday, July 26th, 2020. She was a devoted Grandmother, All-Natural Hairstylist, Herbalist and Friend. Our hearts break as so many will miss her - Gone too soon. As a native of Austin, Texas, she was born on September 8, 1948 and graduated from Austin High School in 1964 at the age of 16. She eventually spent a semester at Abilene Christian University before serving a short stint in the Marine Corps. She became a beautician before starting her own business, Home Grown Haircuts - The Natural Way, and ran it for over 45 years at her property near Lake Travis. Kathie was an amazingly spiritual woman and championed Native American Rights, as well other civil rights - She never failed to fight for what she believed in! Her love for the earth and her unparalleled work ethic will forever resonate in the Texas Hill Country and the hearts of her family. She is survived by her three sons, Eric, Dane and Jarden, their wives Tabitha, Ryan and Erin, respectively, and 5 grandchildren, Colette, Duke, Stellen, Clementine and Rex Krager. Mom, we love you and miss you so much already. Kiss Vernon and Frances for us. Mount up on Duchess and let her gallop away! Rest in that energetic peace, your spirit will live forever in all of our hearts! Beck Funeral Homes Obituary Link, where her memorial can be found: https://www.beckchapels.com/obits