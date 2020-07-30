1/1
Kathleen Krager
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRAGER, Kathleen Farewell to our dear, fierce-hearted mom, Kathie. All three of her sons were sitting beside their Champion - their blazingly loving and devoted Mother - Kathleen Dale Krager, holding her, as she quietly passed away at home in the late afternoon of Sunday, July 26th, 2020. She was a devoted Grandmother, All-Natural Hairstylist, Herbalist and Friend. Our hearts break as so many will miss her - Gone too soon. As a native of Austin, Texas, she was born on September 8, 1948 and graduated from Austin High School in 1964 at the age of 16. She eventually spent a semester at Abilene Christian University before serving a short stint in the Marine Corps. She became a beautician before starting her own business, Home Grown Haircuts - The Natural Way, and ran it for over 45 years at her property near Lake Travis. Kathie was an amazingly spiritual woman and championed Native American Rights, as well other civil rights - She never failed to fight for what she believed in! Her love for the earth and her unparalleled work ethic will forever resonate in the Texas Hill Country and the hearts of her family. She is survived by her three sons, Eric, Dane and Jarden, their wives Tabitha, Ryan and Erin, respectively, and 5 grandchildren, Colette, Duke, Stellen, Clementine and Rex Krager. Mom, we love you and miss you so much already. Kiss Vernon and Frances for us. Mount up on Duchess and let her gallop away! Rest in that energetic peace, your spirit will live forever in all of our hearts! Beck Funeral Homes Obituary Link, where her memorial can be found: https://www.beckchapels.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
15709 Ranch Road 620
Austin, TX 78717
(512) 244-3772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved