HRNCIR, Kathleen Marie Age 67, of Austin, passed away November 1, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1953, to Charles L. & Marilyn McGehearty Hrncir, in Texas City, TX. She was a member of St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, Austin, TX. Kathleen was a lively child who loved playing with her dolls and later loved working with children. A long-term resident of Austin, TX, her childhood was spent in various towns and cities across the Southwest, including: Texas City and Galveston, TX; Lawton, OK; Beaumont, TX; Texarkana and Lubbock, TX; Tulsa, OK; Springfield, MO; and Overland Park, KS, before arriving in Austin. As an Early Childhood Teacher, she worked at several preschools around Austin, including St. Louis King of France Catholic Church School. A graduate of Austin Community College with a Associate Degree in 2010, she was an avid reader and enjoyed using the services of the Austin Central Library. She was particularly pleased to celebrate the accomplishments of her nieces and nephews. Kathleen is survived by: her siblings, Charlotte Hrncir, Washington, DC, Charles "Charlie" & wife Karen Hrncir, College Station, TX, Dr. Margaret "Peggy" & husband Glenn Minnich, Fredericksburg, VA, and Sharon & husband Johnny Kennedy, Houston, TX; aunts and uncles, Mrs. Alma "Sweet" Hrncir, Hallettsville, TX, Col. Oran T. "Doc" Hrncir & wife Lea, Copperas Cove, TX, and Ida Vivian Bludau & husband Winfred "Wink" Bludau, Hallettsville, TX; seven nieces and nephews, Michelle Spencer & husband David, Elkridge, MD, Charles "Chase" Hrncir, Fort Worth, TX, Shannon Minnich, Chicago, IL, Katie Mae Kennedy, Houston, TX, Kaleb Hrncir & wife Courtney, College Station, TX, Jacob "Jake" Hrncir, College Station, TX, and Sean Kennedy, Houston, TX; and grandnephew Rhett Hrncir, College Station, TX. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Charles L. and Marilyn C. Hrncir, and sister Marilyn Hrncir. Funeral Mass Service (All attendees must wear masks): 11:30 am, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville, TX; with Rosary starting at 11 am; and Visitation starting at 10 am. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials: St Vincent de Paul or Donor's Choice. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. www.kubenafuneralhome.com