TUOHY, Kathleen Marie Kathleen Marie Tuohy, beloved sister, aunt, & great-aunt died on January 28, 2019 of heart disease. Born in Austin on July 30, 1952 & raised in Corpus Christi, she lived the past 36+ years in Austin & Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise & Wilfred J. Tuohy. She leaves behind a large extended family of siblings, nieces, nephews, & great-nieces & nephews. Kathy had scores of work-life friends from many of the high-tech companies she worked for over the years. Renown for baking & candy-making skills, her creations were a hit at every party, shower, wedding, or office gathering she graced. Her family affectionately called her Aunt Cookie. Annual trips to Schilterbahn & the RenFest with the "kids" created many wonderful memories for all who went with her. Trips to Ireland, Scotland, Israel & Egypt fulfilled long-held dreams as did the family trip to Disney World in 2017. She was greatly loved by many people. Surviving siblings are: Melanie & David Albertson, Corpus Christi; Patricia Tuohy & Gene Cuny, Austin; Michael Tuohy, Austin; Cecilia & Joe Janosek, Corpus Christi; Maureen Tuohy, Austin; Erin Tuohy, Medford Or.; Noreen & Dan Krugel, Grants Pass, Or. Nieces & nephews who will miss her enormously include: Sam West, Melissa Gooden, Bryan Anderson, David Michael Tuohy, Zeke Cuny, Kittrick Cuny, Ryan Janosek, Nicole Janosek, John Janosek, Megan Dommer, Rachael Tuohy, Shawn Ganapoler, Dallas Krugel, Justin Krugel. Kathy was much loved by her 15+ great-grand nieces & nephews. Memorial service in Austin on Sunday Feb 10 from 3-6 p.m. at 1504 Wooten Drive. Interment at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi on Saturday Feb 23rd. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019