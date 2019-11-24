|
MCNUTT, Kathleen An Austinite since 1956, died November 17, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Katheen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Dr. John McNutt, whom she met in first grade. She is survived by three of her four children: John Jr. (Scotty), and his wife Joan, Carolyn, and her husband Lawrence Olsen, and Dr. Jim McNutt of Dallas. Her youngest son, Peter, died in 2015. She had eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who knew her as "Nana". She is also survived by her brother, Jay Spohn, of Melbourne, Florida, as well as several nieces and nephews. Kathleen was born in Bismarck, North Dakota in 1923 to Lea and Leslie Spohn. She attended North Dakota State University, where she reconnected with her future husband John when she whistled at him from her dormitory window. They married in 1944, and then moved to Minneapolis where she attended college, got her education certificates and taught first grade. They were transferred to New York when John served in the Army. While in New York, Kathleen won as a contestant on several radio quiz shows due to her uncanny ability to recall trivia. She completed her BA at Macalester College (St. Paul, Minnesota) while caring for three young children. Kathleen was an active member of University Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years where she and John taught the college Sunday school class. She was involved with her children's PTA organizations, once serving as PTA president at three different schools. She was adored as "The Story-Lady" who entertained countless school children with exciting tales, often in elaborate costume. Kathleen also won awards for acting in "Plays for Living" in the Austin community, which dealt with timely topics such as teenage pregnancy and alcohol abuse. She ran a small PR agency and made public service television commercials. She was a talented pianist who could play nearly anything by ear. Kathy served as President of the Austin District Dental Society Women's Auxiliary, Southwestern Society of Orthodontics Auxiliary and was active with the Austin Women's Symphony League. She received an award for her volunteerism from the Governor of Texas. Special thanks go to Sylvia Monreal and Nancy Hood for their compassionate care of Kathleen, as well as the Belmont Village Memory care staff. The family requests that memorial contributions to be sent of Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd., Suite 100, Austin, Texas 78759-8645. A family memorial service will be held. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019