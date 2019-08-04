|
NIELSON, Kathleen Kathleen Nielsen, age 83, of Round Rock, Texas passed away July 21, 2019 after struggling with Lewy Body Dementia for several years. Kathy was born and grew up in Barnton, England, the daughter of Frederick and Ivy Royle. She met Lester (Ed) Nielsen while he was stationed in England as part of the US Air Force. They were married in England on July 6, 1957. She emigrated to the United States in 1958. Kathy and Ed settled in Parsons, Kansas where she gave birth to two children, Debbie and David. The family moved to El Dorado, Kansas where she lived for 34 years. Kathy worked as a Nurses Aide and in the kitchen at Susan B Allen Hospital. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in El Dorado. After they retired, Kathy and Ed moved to Cedar Park, Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Kathy was a member of Leander United Methodist Church and volunteered with Hill Country Community Ministries, Meals on Wheels, and Far NW Caregivers. As Kathy and Ed's dementia worsened, they moved to Round Rock to live with their son David and son-in-law Scott Poppaw. Kathy was preceded in death by brothers Alan Royle and David Royle and brother-in-law Roy Birtles all of England. She is survived by her husband, Lester Nielsen; daughter, Debbie Davis (Ken Davis) of Baytown, Texas; son, David Nielsen (Scott Poppaw) of Round Rock, Texas; granddaughters, Sandi Calhoun of San Diego, California, and Amy Oliver (David Oliver) of Thornton, Colorado; grandson Christopher Calhoun of Pflugerville, Texas; great granddaughter, Evelyn Oliver of Thornton, Colorado; sister, Iris Birtles of Barnton, England; and one niece and five nephews all of England. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Leander United Methodist Church in Leander, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest gifts to: Alzheimer's Texas (www.txalz.org) or AGE of Central Texas (www.ageofcentraltx.org) Words of comfort and memories of Kathleen may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019