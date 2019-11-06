|
MILES, Kathleen Rene Fenton Kathleen Rene Fenton Miles, born February 2, 1961 in Charleston, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home in Whitefish, Montana from Early-Onset Alzheimers Disease on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was 58 years young. Kathy was the middle child of 9, born to William Raymond Fenton and Eulalie Mathilde Savoy. She grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana where she attended St. John's Catholic School, C.E. Byrd High School and Northwestern Louisiana State University School of Nursing. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom Miles, in 1985. Kathy never met a stranger and always had a beautiful smile and a laugh. She made everyone around her feel warm and welcome. She had a big heart and wanted to help others no matter what. She loved music, dancing and having a great time with friends and family, especially her 4 grandchildren who called her "Honey". Kathy is survived by her husband of 34 years and best friend of 43 years, Thomas F. Miles, daughters, Lindsey Gayle Lloyd and Madeline Kathleen Beitz (Dave), grandchildren, Emily Grace Robertson, Emory Claire Naqvi, Barlow Thomas Beitz, and Ada Kathleen Beitz. She is survived by her mother, Eulalie (Lee) Savoy Sawyer, her siblings, Alice Cabell, Ray Fenton, Eulalie (Lee Ann) Johnson, Shawn Fenton, Jim Fenton, Christy Scott, Kenny Fenton, her in-laws, John and Eva Miles, Betsy Gillis, Allen and Kelly Miles. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, William Raymond Fenton, her sister, Ginny Fenton, her nephew Jonathon Thibodeaux, and her brother-in-law John Miles Jr.. The family will be hosting a Memorial and Celebration of Life to honor Kathy in Austin, Tx on Sunday November 17th at J5 Restaurant, 21814 Hwy 71 West at 3:00 pm. In Shreveport La, a funeral mass will be held in her honor at St Joseph Catholic Church Saturday November 23rd at 10:30 am. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will follow at Savoie's, 2441 East 70th St at 4:00 pm for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to The Kathleen F. Miles Early-Onset Alzheimers Caregiver Fund, P.O. Box 2308, Austin, Texas 78768 or to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019