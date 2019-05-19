Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen Stubblfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen Ruth (Campbell) Stubblfield

STUBBLEFIELD, Kathleen Ruth Campbell Kathleen Ruth Campbell Stubblefield, 84, died on April 19, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas at the Bel Air at Terravista, where she had lived since last year. Kathleen, known to her family and close friends as "Kaki", was born in Roswell, New Mexico to Lucile Fite Campbell and Archie Campbell. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stubblefield; her parents, and her brother, Charles Campbell. A New Mexican at heart, she loved the beauty and majesty of New Mexico, and held dear many of her childhood friends from Roswell High School. After graduation, she took an adventurous step for a young women in the 1950s to attend her first year of college far from home at Hollins University in Virginia and later went on to graduate from the University of Arizona in 1954. After earning her degree in Elementary Education, Kathleen began a teaching career in Long Beach and Garden Grove, California. She would later reminisce about the wisdom of placing a 20-year-old new teacher in charge of a classroom of 56 first graders with only a 30-minute break once a week. However, this trial by fire prepared her well for raising her three children and four grandchildren and volunteering at almost every childcare opportunity she was later presented with. Kathleen later moved to Houston, Texas where she was featured in a Houston Chronicle article profiling the social life of four young teachers who were roommates. Not surprisingly with that type of press, she soon met her future husband, Charles "Charlie" Stubblefield. The two were married for 38 years and later moved from Houston to Liberty, Texas where they raised a family, blessed a community, were active in the Methodist Church, and had many adventures with lifelong friends along the way. After Charlie died she made the decision to move to Sun City in Georgetown, Texas. Albeit different without Charlie, she loved her life in Georgetown where she made many wonderful friends, sang in the Methodist church and community choirs, took university Spanish classes (confusing young students about why someone would do this for "fun"), and was a part of many groups and clubs. Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Stubblefield Inman and husband, Pete, and grandchildren Grace and Anderson Inman; son, Greg Stubblefield, and wife Shannon, and grandchildren Chase Stubblefield and wife Mallory, and Kendall Stubblefield; and son, Mike Stubblefield. One of the greatest blessings in her life was her family and spending time with them. She devoted so much time and thoughtful attention to her grandchildren and has been instrumental in shaping their lives. They will always have wonderful memories of their time with her whether it was enjoying New Mexico, eating Gelato in Italy, visiting the Eiffel Tower or working their way through the slushes menu at Sonic (so many slushes so little time was their motto!). Like an encyclopedia, her children will remember her as someone who served as the family "Google" before there was a Google. She was a resolute decision maker who, after thought, made a decision and then chose to live in a way that proved her decision to be a good one. That quality blessed many younger relatives and friends who used her as a confidante and sounding board. Likewise, she was always willing to help when asked and, upon getting repeat questions, only rarely did she say, "why don't you write it down this time". Can you use this bowl in the microwave? How do I clean that? Do you think this meat is still good? Google's servers are certainly going to be busy now. With so many friends and family spread out across the country, a celebration of Kathleen's life will take place on June 5, 2019 from 1:00-2:30 at the Sun City Activities Center at 1 Texas Drive, Georgetown, Texas to allow adequate time to plan for travel. Additional information regarding a service will be published. There will also be a Memorial service in Ruidoso, New Mexico at the Episcopal Church of The Holy Mount in August. Volunteering was an important part of her life. She visited breast cancer patients in the hospital, was a part of the Ronald McDonald House charities, helped provide child care for high school mothers, worked in the Georgetown Public Library used book shop, to name a few. As such, in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas at 1315 Barbara Jordan Blvd. Austin, Texas 78723 or https://rmhc-ctx.org/donate-today. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019