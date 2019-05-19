Resources More Obituaries for Kathryn Brant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathryn A. Brant

BRANT, Kathryn A. Kathryn (Kay) Brant passed away on May 10, 2019. She was born in Glencoe, Minnesota on April 14, 1921. Kay worked her way through The University of North Dakota where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority and the honor societies for journalism, education and speech. After graduation, Kay received a scholarship to Columbia University in New York City. Upon earning her Master's Degree, she volunteered for the American Red Cross and was sent to their most dangerous assignment in World War II. She served as a hospital administrator in the China- Burma- India Theater of War. She worked in both India and Sri Lanka. When the war ended, she returned to the United States and served as the Assistant to the Dean at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. She was asked to return to the Red Cross and deployed to Germany, a country then in ruins. While in Germany, she met Lieutenant William (Bill) A. Brant. They were married in Schloss Meinberg, a castle near Schweinfurt, Germany. Returning to the USA, they decided to stay in the Army until Bill's retirement after 32 years of service. The couple moved to Austin, having lived all over the States and overseas. From the military, Kay received honors from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Greece, Turkey and the Order of Molly Pitcher from the U.S. Army Field Artillery Association. Her proudest achievement besides marrying Bill was the rearing of their children, Bill, Bruce, and Lisa. The kids feel so blessed to have had loving parents who set high standards by the examples they lived. She took great pride in being a, "stay-at-home mom" but when the kids were older, she found time to substitute teach high school and serve as an instructor for the Turkish American Association in Izmir, Turkey. Kay's most important interests were: family, the military, nutrition and exercise. She maintained a lifelong love of learning through books and travel. Her avocation was classical archeology and was pleased to hear speakers presented by the University of Texas, Archeology Department. She was past president of the Austin Society of The Archaeological Institute of America. She was a member of The Austin Woman's Club, belonged to the Austin Chapter of the Civil War Roundtable, The Purple Heart Auxiliary, St. David's Church, and The North West Hills Garden Club. Kay's love for learning greatly influenced her family's educational achievements of which she was so proud. Her beloved husband Colonel Bill received his B.S. and a Master's Degree from the University of North Carolina. Her first son Bill, now residing in Boerne, earned a B.S. a M.S. in Nuclear Engineering from Georgia Tech plus a Doctor of Jurisprudence; Bruce, now residing in New Braunfels, has a B.S. from Texas A&M and three Master's Degrees; and daughter Lisa, now residing in Austin, has a Bachelor's Degree from Texas A&M with graduate work at the University of Colorado. She enjoyed her daughters-in-law, Pam, and Ginger, also an A&M graduate. She loved her grandchildren: Heather, Kyle and his wife Meredith both Texas Tech graduates; Amanda and her husband Eric, also Tech graduates. Amanda also earned a Master's Degree at The University of Texas, Austin. Dr. William A. Brant III (Trey), a Fulbright Scholar, received a B.A. from Texas State, a Master's from St. Andrews in Scotland, and Doctorate from The University of Sophia, Bulgaria; Kathryn has a B.S. and Master's Degree from the University of Houston, Victoria, and husband Sam. Kay deeply loved her Great-Grans: Gavin, Ethan, Levi, Jimmy, Elaine, Logan, and Conner. Kay also had three nieces with whom she was very close: Susan, Jane and Ellen. Kay will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington Virginia with her husband of 61 years, Colonel William A. Brant. A celebration of Life is planned for some time after her burial. We want to thank the caregivers from HomeInstead for their genuine empathy, kindness and professionalism. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Austin Woman's Club. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019