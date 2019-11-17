|
STANLEY, Kathryn Adams Kathryn Adams Stanley passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Westminster Manor. Kathryn was a sweet, gentle soul who spent her working life helping others, especially through Physical Therapy and Gerontology. During college at Baylor and UT Austin, she spent 2 summers abroad through a Quaker Intercultural work group: Mexico 1946 (helping to build a school), and Finland 1948. These working trips reflected her lifelong interests in traveling, in speaking Spanish, and in helping and teaching others. She met and married Fred Uetzmann, MD in the early 1950's, during her Master's Degree in Physical Education and Dance Therapy at the University of Wisconsin. When Fred died in 1962, she moved to Dallas and re-trained to support herself and their daughter, Carolyn, becoming a Registered Physical Therapist at Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, 1963. Education was always of the greatest importance to her and her family, so at age 50, she began studying Administration of Higher Education/Gerontology, University of North Texas, graduating with her Ph.D. in l978. That same year, at the beginning of her 18 years as an Administrator at Denton Good Samaritan Village, she met and married H.L. (Luke) Stanley. They shared a good life and loved having family at their lake house. In her 70's, she returned to her great love of dance, this time learning and competing in Ballroom Dancing. She was preceded in death by her parents; Luke Stanley; her brother, George Baxter Adams; her grandniece, Audrey Ellen Ducote; and niece Ann Adams Landry. She is survived by 3 children: her daughter, Carolyn Thompson and husband, Terry, step-daughter Michael Stanley Zaleski, and step-son Pat Stanley and wife BB; 8 grandchildren, Patrick Thompson and wife Rhianna Flohr, Adam Thompson and wife Katie Wazeter, Matt D'Aquino, Dan D'Aquino, Adrienne Villa Lobos, Michael Stanley, Andy Stanley, and Katy Stanley; and 2 great grandchildren, Preston Villa Lobos, and Atticus Flohr-Thompson; Carol Nash Adams, her sister-in-law; and 2 nieces, Ellen Adams Ducote and husband, Lester, and Kelley Adams Burgess and husband, Bob. Memorial donations may be made to Friendship Fund, Westminster Manor, 4100 Jackson Ave., Austin TX 78731 or Endowment Fund, Tarrytown Methodist Church, 2610 Exposition Blvd, Austin TX 78703.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 17, 2019