Kathryn Ann McDonald McGlothlin

Kathryn Ann McDonald McGlothlin Obituary
MCGLOTHLIN, Kathryn Ann McDonald Kathryn Ann McDonald McGlothlin passed away on February 9, 2020. She was born April 8, 1952 to the late Elizabeth Brewer and Stephen L. McDonald. She was an Austin native and spent her early years playing with her sister, Martha, in the Violet Crown neighborhood. She grew up in Northwest Hills and graduated from McCallum High School. She later attended UT Austin where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, Phi Beta Kappa, and Mortar Board. She thrived academically, receiving her B.A. and M.A. in mathematics. Next came UT Law School, where she received highest accolades including the Law Review. Her legal area of expertise was litigating legal malpractice cases for fair settlements across the country. She achieved Vice-Presidential positions at two different companies, VASA North Atlantic Insurance Company and Texas Lawyers' Insurance Exchange. She especially loved her home base of Indiana and her time at VASA. In retirement, Kathryn obtained an M.Ed. degree from Texas State University and worked part-time at Austin Community College helping students meet their math requirements for college acceptance. She loved visiting and enjoying nature in Estes Park, Colorado. Each September, Kathryn and her friend, Liz, would take a trip to Estes Park to see and hear the elk bugle. She is survived by her sister, Martha Worchel, nephew and niece, Michael Worchel and Jenna Worchel Holmes, two great nephews, Carson and Cullen Holmes and cousins Carol and Stephen McCardell. There will be a graveside service at Austin Memorial Park on Friday, February 28th at 11am. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020
