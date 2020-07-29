GLENDENING, Kathryn Elizabeth Age 91 of Taylor, Texas was born on March 17,1929 in Austin, Texas to C.K. ( Charlie) and Elizabeth Wentland Murchison and joined her husband William Glendening, Sr. in heaven on July 25, 2020 in Austin, Texas. She was baptized on March 3, 1934 at West Taylor Lutheran Church and confirmed at First English Lutheran Church. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Taylor. She grew up on a dairy farm where she had many chores. She graduated Round Rock High School where she was head cheerleader for 3 years. After graduation in May of 1947 she attended business school. She then worked at E.M. Scarboroughs Ladies ready to wear. Following that she worked at a doctors office. She married Bill on June 6, 1949. They were married for 64 years and had two children, Kay and Bill. Kathryn, Shorty to her friends and family, loved sports! Almost any kind- tennis, football and basketball were her favorite. She was an avid Longhorn and Cowboy fan. She loved spending time and traveling with her family as well as sitting outdoors in the sunshine looking for redbirds. She is preceded in death by siblings Jack, Grace , Ada, Ruby & Glen. Surviving Kathryn is Kay , Sheila , Bill , Cheryl and grandson Chad as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be missed and loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know her. Kathryn will be laid to rest in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Ingleside on the Bay Volunteer Fire Department , P.O. Box 309, Ingleside, Texas 78362 or charity of your choice
. Arrangements under the direction of Condra Funeral Home, Taylor, TX.