Kathryn Jackson Bouffard


1945 - 2020
Kathryn Jackson Bouffard Obituary
BOUFFARD, Kathryn Jackson Kathryn Jackson Bouffard was born on May 27, 1945 in Florence, Texas. She went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 23, 2020 surrounded by her family and caregivers in Georgetown, Texas after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers. Kathy was raised in Stillman Valley, where she lived until she graduated from Florence High School. After graduation, she enrolled in the nursing program at Scott and White Hospital. She then moved to Georgetown, Texas and began her 30+ year nursing career. Kathy was an ER nurse as well as Director of Nursing for several nursing homes during her career. Upon her retirement from nursing, Kathy entered the family owned and operated business and went on to open her own as well. On June 10, 1976, Kathy married the love of her life, Pete Bouffard. They brought together their five children and then added their own to complete their beautiful family. Those children are Veronica McCumber and husband Shawn, Jason Anderson and wife Rose, Tina Haagsma and husband Chris, Britt Bouffard, Wade Bouffard and wife Tracey and Melanie Bouffard. Pete and Kathy's legacy continues to grow with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kaleigh Bouffard and James Thompson and children Cirrus and Harlin, Nic and Sabrina Mohr and children Madison Niah and Anuel, Abby Anderson, Caitlin Anderson, Levi Anderson and wife Shadieh, Hunter Haagsma and wife Jamie, Ariel Haagsma, Cameron Haagsma and wife Kaci, Jordan Haagsma, Travis Bouffard and wife Kayla and children Nathan, Braelyn and Brynlee, Brock Bouffard and wife Emily, Avery and Alex Agnew, Ashlynn Nitz, Shelby and Ryan Holcomb and Mallory Bouffard. Kathy is preceded in death by her husband Pete Bouffard, parents Bert and Eva Kate Jackson, and her brother Kenneth Jackson. Kathy loved her family fiercely and loved being Nana more than anything and will be missed by many. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Alzheimers Texas Association, 7719 Wood Hollow Drive Suite #157, Austin, TX 78731 or at https://www.txalz.org/donate/ A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown, Texas. Words of comfort and memories of Kathy with her family, please visit www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2020
