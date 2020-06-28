MUELLER, Kathryn Jean (Kay) Born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 27, 1952, to Marjorie Wright Mueller and Robert Mueller. Kay spent her childhood in Levittown, Pennsylvania. She obtained her degree from Penn State University, later in life she moved to Austin, Texas and had a career in finance. Kay became a CPA and worked as a Comptroller for an import/export company. Kay loved and was always involved with synchronized swimming and became a national judge for the sport. She loved all animals and had many special pets (she also loved cake icing). Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Marge Mueller and brother, David Mueller. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Jerry Tredemeyer of Austin, Texas; sisters, Lyn Mueller Dignam and husband Barry of Florida; Robin Mueller Krier of Florida; Donna Mueller Cloud and husband Gil of Arizona; brother, Paul Mueller and wife Maryann of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Kay will always be loved and missed by many. She will live forever through the hearts of those who knew her. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to Noon on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, Texas. Interment will immediately follow in Bagdad Cemetery, Leander, Texas. Arrangements under the direction of Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone, Cedar Park, Texas 78613 (512) 259-1610. On-line guest registry at www.beckchapels.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.