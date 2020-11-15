METZGER, Kathryn Lynn Kathryn Lynn Metzger (1937 2020) ended her brief battle with cancer on November 10th having lived a full life centered around family, travel and an exciting nursing career. Growing up with her parents Anne and Norman Orme in exotic locations, like the Philippines, Venezuela and her favorite, Cuba, Kathryn developed a love for travel very early. She fondly remembered the beautiful beaches of Cuba and enjoyed collecting shells with her mother and little sister Margaret Orme. She also loved her two pet monkeys, Mert & Gert! Even as a child, she knew that she wanted to be a nurse and she loved to wear the nurse costume her mother made for her. She came to the states for High School, living with her Aunt Kathryn & Uncle Julian Cameron in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She had particularly tender memories of living with her cousin Ann Linton, whom she thought of like a sister. After marrying Army officer Ronald Metzger in 1957, Kathryn continued to explore the world, being stationed in Verdun, France and travelling extensively throughout Europe. Her three children, Margaret Baldree, Cindy Casper and Eddie Metzger came along, whom she stayed home to raise first in France, then in the USA. The young family enjoyed travel throughout the USA, with excellent memories of camping in their home-made camper. Later, the family relished annual trips to Cancun, Mexico. As the children entered their High School years in Austin, Kathryn went back to school to finish her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. Graduating from the UT School of Nursing she soon began her career at Brackenridge in Austin. She continued her education to become a Certified Critical Care Registered Nurse, acting as Head Nurse in Brackenridge ICU. After retirement, Kathryn moved to Cedar Creek to be near family and had especially sweet relationships with her sons-in-law Alan Baldree and Kim Casper. She then took the opportunity to pursue her favorite pastime: traveling. Her favorite locations included, Turkey, Egypt, Israel and Mexico. At home, she had dear friendships with her "Brackenridge Gang" in Austin and her "Luncheon & Bible Study" group in Bastrop. Lovingly known as "Kaky" by her grandchildren, Kathryn loved spending time with Olivia Cain, Philip Casper, Alexander Casper, Jonathan Casper, William Casper, Kit Baldree, Jake Baldree and Abigail Baldree. The kids have fond memories of "Kaky time", with Bluebell ice cream, Pop Tarts and cartoons! Kaky eventually welcomed into the family her grandchildren-in-law James Cain, Alecia Casper, Amber Casper, Emma Casper and Andrew Kiefer. And she was soon delighted to gain her great grandchildren, Bennet Cain, Corinne Cain, Vivian Cain, Nora Casper, Hudson Casper, Elizabeth Casper and Eleanor Kiefer. According to everyone, Kaky was particularly renowned for her delicious chocolate pie! All the family would especially like to acknowledge Kathryn's caregiver, Letty Macias whose help was invaluable in the difficult times. She was truly our angel and we could not have done this without her. While all of her family will miss her dearly, they rejoice to know that she is with her Lord. We remember her favorite Bible verse: "The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine upon you, and be gracious to you. The Lord lift His countenance upon you, and give you peace." Numbers 6:24-26 The family will hold a private memorial on November 22nd at Kathryn's home in Cedar Creek.