LAGRONE, Kathryn Stuart Kathryn Stuart LaGrone was born to Gregory (Doc) and Polly LaGrone on May 30, 1946. She died at home on February 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her brother Phil LaGrone. An Austin native, Kaye attended school at Maple and Casis Elementary, O'Henry Junior High, and graduated from Austin High School with the class of 1964. She received a degree in business from the University of Texas at Austin. She was stricken with polio when she was 9, an early age to have such a defining experience. While causing physical weakness, this illness helped form her into the strong person she became. Kaye didn't wait to be called on in friendship or in duty. When she saw a hole that needed filling, she filled it-both figuratively and literally. If she could do it, she did. She did not ask for pity, nor did she want any. She made herself responsible for her own happiness. Above all, Kaye was logical. (Read that as practical.). From cutting her own hair to bringing her own Tupperware for a doggie-bag, she found the shortest and least expensive distance between two points. What a gal! She held her friendships dear and went to great lengths to keep them. This defined her relationship with the AHS Class of '64. Kaye was an integral part of planning class reunions and keeping current records of membership. She didn't like being the class "obit keeper," feeling that every time the class received an email from her, they would wonder who died. Yet, when no other volunteers stepped forward, she continued. She became the touchstone for news in the class. Through persistence and perseverance Kaye's life showed what it means to have "spirit unequaled", and to be "Loyal Forever". She will be missed. A remembrance was held by AHS Class of '64 alumni on February 29, 2020. Memorial contributions sent in her name may be made to the following: Austin High School Continuing Education Foundation c/o Austin Trust Company 336 South Congress Ave. Ste 100 Austin, Texas 78705.



