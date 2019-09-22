|
|
KEEPERS, Kathy Ann Malcher Kathy Ann Malcher Keepers, 65, was born May 5, 1954 in Evanston, Illinois. She passed peacefully in her own home in Austin, Texas on September 17, 2019. Kathy was born the daughter of Robert L. and Constance A. Malcher. She grew up in Skokie, Illinois. She joined the U.S. Navy in 1973 and was stationed in Beeville, Texas, where she met her future husband, Keith. They were married and had two children, Kimberly and Troy. Kathy loved life. Her strong faith was displayed every day. Kathy's varied interests included traveling and dancing, both folk and contra. She served the Austin Disaster Relief Network faithfully for many years. Kathy spent much of her career as a safety and health specialist for various entities including the Texas Worker's Compensation Commission serving as the Health Program Coordinator for the Occupational Safety and Health Consultation (OSHCON) program, Solectron, IBM, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) as a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) and an Occupational Health & Safety Technologist (OHST). She is survived by her former husband Keith Keepers, sister Christine E. Malcher, brother Robert P. (the late Janet) Malcher, son Troy (Ricca) Keepers, granddaughters Sabrinna (Nathaniel) Ferguson, Lily Keepers, and Kylie Merida, grandson Brendan Keepers, and great- granddaughter Ryel Ferguson, as well as, numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Keepers and parents Robert L. and Constance A. Malcher. A celebration of her life will be held at a memorial service on September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Hope Chapel, 6701 Arroyo Seco, Austin Texas, 78757. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hope Chapel or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019