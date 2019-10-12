Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bastrop Providence Funeral Home
2079 Highway 71 East
Bastrop, TX 78602
(512) 308-9188
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Kirkpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Kirkpatrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Kirkpatrick Obituary
KIRKPATRICK, Kathy Kathy Kirkpatrick, of Smithville, Texas, passed away on her 60th birthday - September 30, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Kathy was born in Bogota, Colombia South America on September 30, 1959 to Janet and George Kirkpatrick. Her family moved to Midland, Texas in December of 1962 where Kathy grew up and graduated from Lee High School in 1982. Kathy loved dancing, music, Broadway musicals, and participating in Special Olympics track and field, swimming, and bowling at the local and state level. She competed in the International Special Olympics in 1983 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and won 1 silver and 2 gold medals in swimming. One of which was awarded to her by Eunice Kennedy Shiver. She is survived by her parents, her sister Susie Kirkpatrick, and many special cousins and friends. Kathy enjoyed eating out, watching TV, reading history, and traveling the world. She was fearless having gone sky diving twice! She touched the lives of everyone she met; bringing joy to all! In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas (http://www.dsact.org) or Special Olympics Texas (http://www.sotx.org/). A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now