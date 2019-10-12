|
KIRKPATRICK, Kathy Kathy Kirkpatrick, of Smithville, Texas, passed away on her 60th birthday - September 30, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Kathy was born in Bogota, Colombia South America on September 30, 1959 to Janet and George Kirkpatrick. Her family moved to Midland, Texas in December of 1962 where Kathy grew up and graduated from Lee High School in 1982. Kathy loved dancing, music, Broadway musicals, and participating in Special Olympics track and field, swimming, and bowling at the local and state level. She competed in the International Special Olympics in 1983 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and won 1 silver and 2 gold medals in swimming. One of which was awarded to her by Eunice Kennedy Shiver. She is survived by her parents, her sister Susie Kirkpatrick, and many special cousins and friends. Kathy enjoyed eating out, watching TV, reading history, and traveling the world. She was fearless having gone sky diving twice! She touched the lives of everyone she met; bringing joy to all! In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas (http://www.dsact.org) or Special Olympics Texas (http://www.sotx.org/). A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 12, 2019