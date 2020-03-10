|
|
SMITH, Katrina Olivia Loving wife and mother, Katrina Olivia Smith, age73, passed away March 8, 2020. Katrina was born on July 17, 1946 in Seeboden, Austria. She is survived by her devoted husband, Rodney M. Smith, children Brandi and Edwin Young and Gabe and Robin Smith, grandchildren Aaron Young, Olivia Young,Spring Smith and Keaton Smith, brother Adolph Klundt and many other loving family and friends. Katrina loved to entertain and was an excellent cook. In her home, everyone was welcome and her home was always filled with good smells, excellent music and most importantly, love. She lived her life with passion and an open heart.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2020