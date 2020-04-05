Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Katy Lynn Johnson Riley

Katy Lynn Johnson Riley Obituary
RILEY, Katy Lynn Johnson Katy Lynn Johnson Riley, 55, of Austin died tragically Friday, March 27th. She was born in Austin, TX on July 30, 1964, a daughter of the late Minnie Pearl (Brown) and Harvey Johnson, Sr. Katy was the wife of Ronald Riley. Family Graveside Services 2 PM on Saturday, April 4th at Alum Creek Cemetery in Cedar Creek, TX. Public Viewing with CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, April 3rd. Due to the Pandemic Crisis a Corporate Memorial Celebration will be planned in the future. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020
