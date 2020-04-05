|
RILEY, Katy Lynn Johnson Katy Lynn Johnson Riley, 55, of Austin died tragically Friday, March 27th. She was born in Austin, TX on July 30, 1964, a daughter of the late Minnie Pearl (Brown) and Harvey Johnson, Sr. Katy was the wife of Ronald Riley. Family Graveside Services 2 PM on Saturday, April 4th at Alum Creek Cemetery in Cedar Creek, TX. Public Viewing with CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, April 3rd. Due to the Pandemic Crisis a Corporate Memorial Celebration will be planned in the future. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020