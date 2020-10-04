WEAVER, Kay (Sayers) Kay Sayers Weaver died August 12, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX October 29, 1957. She was an only child to Jack D. and Marvekl K. Sayers. She went to school in Midland, TX, and was always a free spirit. Maybe, the loss of her companion of 20 years, Joseph, and the death of her Junior High friend in the space of 9 months was too much. Kay was survived by her son Chris L. Weaver, grandsons Chance and Cayden Weaver, and her mother.



