|
|
PETTY, Keaton Maddox After a long, hard fought battle with Pneumonia, just 3 months after coming into the world, Keaton Maddox Petty passed away peacefully in his parents' arms at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, TX on February 20, 2020. During his short stay on this earth, he won the hearts of many and was truly loved by all who met him. Born October 24, 2019 and weighing only 4 lbs, 10 oz, Keaton was very energetic and full of life. He enjoyed holding hands with Mommy, Daddy and Sister, getting lots of hugs and kisses from family and friends, and being told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times daily. Keaton joins his great-grandfather Gene Dunkin; great-grandmother Mary Jane Furr; great-grandfather Marciano Soza; great-grandfather Kenneth Harris; great-grandmother Mildred Petty-Harris; great-grandmother Hulda Dolgener; great-grandfather Clarence Dolgener and cousin Draegen Soza. He is survived by his mother and father, Brandy and Jeremy Petty; his sister Kayden Petty; his grandparents Bobby and Lisa Soza and Joe and Janice Petty. The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Dell Children's Medical Center for the care and dedication while Keaton was there in the NICU. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 1, 2020