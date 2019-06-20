|
GAGE, Jr., Da'Real Keith Da`Real Keith Gage, Jr., 5, of Austin, died Friday, June 14th. He was born in Austin, TX on March 14, 2014, a son of Sherie Johns and Da`Real Keith Gage, Sr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Monday, June 24th at E.M Franklin Chapel @ St. James MBC. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702, 2 PM to 6 PM on Sunday, June 23rd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Da`Real's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 20, 2019