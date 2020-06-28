KOHUTEK, Keith James Keith James Kohutek, 59, died peacefully at home on Saturday morning, June 27th, 2020, after a short hospitalization at St. David's in Georgetown. Born to Ernest and Pauline Kohutek of Austin on September 14, 1960, he is survived by his wife Sharen, brother Mike Nassour of Austin and in-laws Gladys Marcum, Michael Marcum (Joann), Chuck Marcum (Lisa), Gary Marcum (Ann), Gregory Marcum (Janis Garraway), Karen Yeary, Cody Yeary, and Great Niece Kaiya Yeary. Keith spent his life building. His work as a construction supervisor on many road and other construction projects over the years will benefit Texans for years to come. And as he built, he cared for the people who worked under and alongside him. As a supervisor on the MoPac Improvement Project, he was a tireless advocate for his crews, continually working for lower speed limits in the construction zones to ensure their safety. Other major projects Keith worked on include the Texas 130 Tollway and the Chesapeake Bay Tunnel in Norfolk, Virginia. Keith loved good friends, country music and Texas Barbeque. And each one of those friends knew that Keith would be with them in times of trouble, and was truly a friend for life. At Keith's request, no formal services are planned. Those wishing to honor his memory may make a contribution to The Dell Children's center, American Cancer Society, or other charity of their choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.