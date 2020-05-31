LAWRENCE, Kennard Layne "Ken" February 17, 1950 - May 27, 2020 Graveside services for Kennard Layne "Ken" Lawrence, 81, of Goodrich, Texas, will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Lawrence Chapel Cemetery in Thrall, Texas. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas Ken was born April 17, 1939, at home in Thrall, Texas to Leslie Beatrice (Hughes) Lawrence and Roy Lee Lawrence. Ken graduated from Round Rock High School and served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Salamonie. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara Jean Williamson in 1959. They were married for 61 years. He was a member of the band "King of Swing". He was a long time resident of Taylor, Texas, after retiring from the Texas Highway Department and owning his business Lawrence Auto Title. Ken was a faithful member of the 10th Street Methodist Church in Taylor and the Goodrich Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Jean Lawrence; son, Brian Keith Lawrence and wife Heather; daughter, Robin Allen and husband Joe Allen; brother, William Henry; sister, Sylvia Morris; grandchildren, Marshall Lawrence, Montana Lawrence, Bonnie Lada, Charleigh Allen, Lee Allen, Randall Allen, Michael Allen, Ciara Allen, Suzonna McFarlain; and 24 great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Ken is preceded in death by his son, Justin Wade Lawrence; mother, Leslie Beatrice Henry; step father, James Mitt Henry; brother, Roy (Hy) Lawrence; sisters, Regina "Juanita" Box, Sue Snow, and Glynnis Bruce. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Shriners Children's Hospital or charity of your choice. Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 31, 2020.