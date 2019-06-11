HARRIS, Kenneth Curtis "KC" September 29, 1982 - June 7, 2019. Our beloved KC joined the Lord on June 7, 2019 in Austin, TX. Kenneth Curtis Harris was 36 years old at the time of his passing. KC had a passion for music, playing guitar, running (especially on Town Lake) and cooking. He loved spending time with his mother, family, and friends. KC will always be remembered for his willingness to help others at any moment and a smile that could light up a room. KC was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Evelyn and Curtis Harris and his step-father Richard Wilkes. He is survived by his devoted mother, Michelle Wilkes; his father, Kenneth Harris; his grandparents, Richard and Janet Ponce; his loving Aunt and Uncle, Teresa and David Cavazos; his Uncle, Rich Ponce and fiancé Pamela Ciulla and son, John Ciulla; cousins, David and Denise Cavazos, Andrew and Kasy Cavazos; second cousins, Miles, Zoey, Aria; and step-brothers, Richard Wilkes Jr., Mark and Julie Wilkes, and Matt Wilkes. He is also survived and loved by many friends. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 6:00 PM, with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM, at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, with entombment to immediately follow at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Andrew Cavazos, David Cavazos, Adam Boatright, Jeremy Calahan, Jesse Shoemaker and Cole Shiflet. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Solstice R ecovery Foundation at www.solsticerecovery.com (there is a donation tab on website), or donations can be mailed to 100 Box Canyon Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary