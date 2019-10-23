|
|
DABBS, KENNETH DEAN Kenneth (Ken) Dean Dabbs, 84 passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday; October 16, 2019. He was born in Ranger, Texas on October 26, 1934. He was a longstanding member of the Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 65 years; Marguerite Stout Dabbs; three (3) sons Robert D. (Bob) Dabbs and his wife Lee Anderson; Bryan and his wife Gail; and Doug and his wife Rebecca. Grandchildren are Will Dabbs; Callie Malik (Randy); Melissa Moncrief (Logan); Blake Dabbs (Kalyn); Austin Dabbs and Travis Dabbs. Seven great grandchildren. He was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2003, inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor in 2014, and the Irving ISD Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. The Westlake High School Football fieldhouse is named in his honor. Funeral services will be held October 25, 2019 at Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church in Austin beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either: the Toody Byrd Hugs and Kisses Scholarship Fund (for Westlake High School), administered by the Austin Community Foundation; 4315 Guadalupe Street; Austin, Texas 78751 or to the Longhorn Foundation; P.O. Box 7399, Austin, Texas 78713 in support of Texas Football; or to a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 23, 2019