BLASCHKE, Kenneth Earl Kenneth Earl Blaschke, age 88 of Smithville, Texas passed away on April 24 peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born October 16, 1931 in La Grange, Texas to Ewald Otto Blaschke and Marie Vacek Blaschke of Schulenburg. Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Berneth Blaschke and sister Jean Trefny. He is survived by Renee, his wife of almost 65 years; three children - Kenneth Blaschke II (Connie), Rex Blaschke (Karen), and Rochelle Blaschke Schlortt (David) and five grandchildren - Kiley, Casey and Erinn Schlortt, and Christopher and Taylor Blaschke; brother EJ Blaschke (Susan), sister-in-law Hazel Blaschke, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ken graduated from Schulenburg High School where he obtained the name "Killer"- a result of his aggressive moves on the football field. Throughout his life, he was a strong supporter of his Schulenburg Shorthorns and continued to attend his class reunions until this past year. After attending Blinn College and graduating from The University of Texas School of Pharmacy, he entered the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Sam Houston as Specialist First Class and Chief Pharmacist for Brook Army Hospital. It was during this time that he met Renee Dhossche, the love of his life. They married July 1956 in San Antonio and made their home in Smithville, Texas where he had purchased his Uncle's Pharmacy, later known as Ken's Pharmacy, a business he and Renee owned and operated for 37 years. After selling the pharmacy in 1992, he continued as a local relief pharmacist at Smithville Pharmacy and throughout the area. While the list of accomplishments is long, Ken will be best remembered for his big smile, and giving nicknames to just about everyone, particularly all the young people who came through Ken's Pharmacy as an employee and his numerous nieces and nephews. He was a compassionate businessman, never denying anyone "down on their luck" medication or financial support to help meet their monthly needs. He was known as "Mr. Ken" by most and beloved for his philanthropic heart. But his family and anything "UT" was where his heart was. He was a staunch supporter of Jody Conradt and the Lady Longhorns Basketball Team, attending and travelling with the team for many years. In his early years at UT, he was involved in the Intermural Baseball League. His "Longhorn Room" is filled with Longhorn memorabilia from every sport, and he was thrilled when his eldest son and daughter decided to attend The University of Texas. There will be a graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville at 10 am, Wednesday April 29. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Fr. Bernard of St. Paul's Catholic Church officiated a private service for the immediate family. A memorial service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Texas Garden Club Blaschke Endowment, 3111 Old Garden Road, Ft. Worth, Texas 76107, where Ken and his wife were lifetime members. For full obituary, visit www.marrs-jonesfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 29, 2020