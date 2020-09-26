CARNES, Kenneth F."KC" Age 63 of Austin Texas passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. Ken grew up in Eagle Park, IL, attended Venice High School and graduated in 1975. After high school Ken enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served from 1975 - 1981 and for a time he was stationed in Guam. While Ken was serving his son Antonio was born. He met and married Andrea Martin who also was serving in the Air Force, and to this union, his daughter Krystal was born. In 1990 Ken moved to Austin, TX where Ken worked in customer service. He was also on the board of Green Doors, a foundation to help homeless people find housing. In 2011 he met the love of his life Paula, they married in 2015 and he became a loving stepfather to Emily and Amy. At the time of his passing he was working at Foundation Communities of Austin, TX. Ken loved his family and friends near and far. Ken was very generous and would help anyone in need, loved or cared for. His passion was helping homeless people find a way off the streets of Austin. Ken enjoyed working on his Benz, working in the yard, riding his bike and spending time with friends and family. Ken is survived by his spouse Paula, his son Antonio (Shannie), his daughter Krystal, stepdaughters Emily (Drew) and Amy, his grandchildren Tauni, Dymond, Sarai, Tristin, Evangeline, and Ethan, his beloved cousin Gail, his nephew Carl, , his niece Nesha, and many loving cousins. Ken is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Hortence Carnes, sister Carla and brother Cecil (Maria). Ken will be dearly missed for his love, generosity, kindness and laughter by all who knew him.



