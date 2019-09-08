|
|
KRUMREY, Kenneth Foster Kenneth Foster Krumrey, born August 13, 1951, died September 5, 2019 at the age of 68, due to complications of recently recurring cancer. Kenneth was one of Scoutmaster Gerald Smith's, Eagle Scouts with Troop 11. He played coronet under Mr. Davenport at W.B. Ray High School where he graduated in 1970. He completed his Bachelor Degree in Radio, Television, and Film at The University of Texas at Austin where he resided most of his adult life. Kenneth spent his early years as a sound and music engineer for many prominent bands and was a fixture for many years at the annual Kerrville Folk Festival, where he met and married his former wife Kathleen Davies. Kenneth worked during his later years, as a computer programmer and computer hardware specialist. Kenneth also had a keen passion for building custom computers. His last career was with the Internal Revenue Service in Austin where he worked as an analyst for seven years, until suffering both a debilitating stroke and a bout with cancer in 2013. Upon leaving the IRS, his coworkers presented him with a U.S. flag flown over the State Capital which will be buried with him. Kenneth was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Fullilove Krumrey, and his older brother, Lloyd W. Krumrey, Jr. Kenneth is survived by his father Lloyd W. Krumrey Sr., brother Michael F. Krumrey, his brother Christopher G. Krumrey and wife Marsha Foss-Krumrey, sister in law Elizabeth Krumrey, and his former spouse Kathleen Davies and her sons Noah Shaffer and Jared Tierney. Kenneth is also survived by his aunt Barbara McMillan, and numerous cousins. Kenneth was born into, baptized, confirmed and a communicant with Trinity Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Visitation will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church with church services at 1:00 P.M. and graveside services at 2:30 P.M. at Seaside Memorial Park. Pastor Emeritus Alston Kirk will be officiating. The family wishes to thank Dr. Gerard Voorhees, Dr. Robert Naismith, and the many angels who assisted in his care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 808 Louisiana Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas 78404.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019