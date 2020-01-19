|
HAMSTRA, Kenneth Warren Kenneth Warren Hamstra, 93, of Austin, TX, went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020 in his home. Ken was born in Parkston, SD to John Howard and Mary Hollis Hamstra on October 27, 1926. Ken earned a BA in 1948 from Huron College, a M.Div. in 1951 from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, and a PhD in 1987 from UT Austin. He served as a Chaplain Colonel in the United States Air Force, impacting the lives of many around the world over 30 years. After retiring from military service at Bergstrom, he taught Ethics, Philosophy, and other humanities courses at ACC and St. Edwards, felony adjudication courses for Travis County Corrections, and bible study classes at First Presbyterian over the next 30 years. He loved the Lord his God with all his heart, his soul, his mind and his strength, and loved others unconditionally. Ken is survived by his wife Wanda; his children Dee Miller, Joel Hamstra, Mark Hamstra, Mary Cline (Gary), Curtis Roedl (Alana), and Nikki Roedl; grandchildren Tina, Jennifer, David, Jessica, Matthew, Scott, Megan, Amy, Timothy, Seth, Kayla, Emily and Ellie, as well as 14 great-grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Hamstra, brothers Howard Hamstra and Hollis Hamstra, and son Ray Roedl. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 8001 Mesa Drive, Austin, TX 78731 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Nancy Marroquin and Sarah D. Allen officiating. Interment at will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Austin. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020