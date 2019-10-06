|
HILL, Kenneth Jesse Kenneth Jesse Hill, 68, of Austin, died Thursday, September 26th. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11AM on Saturday, October 12th at St. John College Heights Baptist Church with viewing starting at 10AM. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered to the church and 1309 E 12th Street Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Kenneth's Family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019