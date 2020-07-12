GREENE, JR., The Reverend Kenneth Leroy Precious Memory Happy are those whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and on the LORD'S law they meditate day and night. They are like trees planted by streams of water, which yield their fruit in its season, and their leaves do not wither. In all that they do, they prosper. Psalm 1:1-3 Ken's last words to his beloved wife, Margot, were, "I love you, and I love the Lord," shortly before he took his flight to heaven on Tuesday, July 7, at the age of 77 years and after 32 years of marriage to Margot. In Ken's last three weeks, Ken and Margot were able to spend the days filled with loving kindnesses and expressions of appreciation for much blessing in their lives. They relished in memories of ministry together, traveling the world, long walks and talks, listening to gospel music, pure enjoyment of each other's company and on their commitment to build a relationship anchored in the Lord and with each other. Ken was called to ministry in his early teens and served faithfully for the rest of his life. He was ordained in the Baptist tradition and later became an Associate Member in the United Methodist Church. He served churches in Germany (while serving in the US Army during the Viet Nam War), Michigan, Arizona, Iowa and retired from vocational ministry in Texas in 2017. A parishioner reflected, "Ken gave us hope," to which Margot responded, "Yes, he gave me hope every day for 32-plus years." Others regarded Ken as winsome, fun, thoughtful, an outstanding leader, passionate and gift for ministry, practical, relatable and likeable, a wonderful pastoral presence, sensible, and a gentleman with a great personality. He had a remarkable gift of making things happenno task ever seemed too great. He fulfilled his work and life with thanksgiving and gratitude. In Ken's retirement years, he dedicated all that he did to support Margot in her work at SMU|Perkins School of Theology; they were hardly ever apart. Ken graduated from Grand Rapids Bible College and Seminary. Ken leaves behind his sweetheart, Margot; daughter, Kelly Romirowsky (Scott); son, Lance Martin (Shanda); sisters and a brother; grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Ken's life is to be honored on Saturday, July 18, 10:00 a.m., Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, 78705. The Rev. Dr. Neil Thomas, Senior Pastor, Cathedral of Hope United Church of Christ, Dallas, will officiate; Rev. Lance Richards, Senior Pastor, Tarrytown United Methodist Church, Austin, will assist. Contributions can be made in Ken's honor to Perkins School of Theology Scholarship Fund and Tarrytown United Methodist Church. Grown men weep at this loss. Truly words cannot convey adequately the loss of Ken Greene. When he left us, he practically had a smile upon his beautiful face. He told Margot that he would be waiting for her at the river. Until then, rest my beautiful Ken. I'll be seeing you, and I will forever love you. We will never be the same as we were before this loss, but are ever so much better for having had something so great to lose. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating is limited. Everyone is expected to practice social distancing and wear masks. The worship service will be livestreamed on the Weed-Corley-Fish North Chapel Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WCFFunerals
