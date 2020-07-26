DE SILVA, Kenneth Maurice Kenneth Maurice de Silva, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in his longtime home of Austin. He lived 85 joyful years. Kenneth was born on April 19, 1935, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. After marrying the love of his life, Carmen Shireen de Silva, he quickly embarked on a successful business career in Sri Lanka. Kenneth became manager of Walker's, an engineering firm in Kandy, and built it into a successful company. But after a period of civil unrest in Sri Lanka, Kenneth gave up a prosperous life to move his young family to Austin, Texas, in 1981. When he first arrived, Kenneth struggled to find employment, working as a copier salesman before finding a position as a civil engineer with the Texas Department of Highways and Public Transportation. In 1984, he and Shireen took a chance, bought an existing small school and opened the Northwest Montessori House of Children. The family gathered every weekend to work on the school to make their vision of providing a quality education and nurturing environment for the wonderful children and families of Austin a reality. Nearly four decades later, the school has grown to four buildings and become a staple of the Austin community, even earning commendation from the state of Texas and White House for its inspirational success. Kenneth was always passionate about helping others and took on leadership roles as president of the Lion's Club, as well as other service organizations in Sri Lanka and Austin. He was also deeply involved in the church, serving in the vestry, as an usher and as a reader for decades. But for all he accomplished, those who love Kenneth will always remember his unfailing generosity and love, especially for his wife of 54 years and two daughters. The couple was together for 60 beautiful years. His warm smile and cheesy jokes won over every room, and his steadfast faith in God will forever be an example. While Kenneth's family misses him dearly, they take comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his Savior. Kenneth is preceded in death by father H. Bertie Frederick de Silva, mother Muriel Grace de Silva, and siblings Eardley de Silva, Iranganie Weerasuria, Ian de Silva and Charmaine Weerasinghe. Though his earthly work is complete, Kenneth's legacy lives on through many who loved him dearly, including his wife, Shireen de Silva; daughters, Teruni Lamberg and Shemara Jeyarajah and and sons-in-law: Scott Lamberg and Rohan Jeyarajah; grandchildren, Shehan Jeyarajah, Prashan Jeyarajah, Shara Jeyarajah and Zack Lamberg; and countless other loving nieces and nephews and family and friends both here and abroad. Services for Kenneth with be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 2200 Justin Ln. Austin, TX 78757 (512) 459-0027. "I sought the Lord and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears."