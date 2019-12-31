|
|
WEATHERFORD, Kenneth Our father and grandfather Kenneth Weatherford, left us for Heaven early Saturday having lived on this earth for over 91 years. He was the rock of our family and will be missed tremendously. Kenneth loved his children and especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Although the last years of his life were challenging, Kenneth longed to be with us and especially his great love Jackie, his wife of over 65 years. Kenneth was a proud Korean war veteran and was always honored when thanked for his service. He was a hero for his country and an even greater hero to his children and grandchildren. In 1965 Kenneth moved his family from Greenville, Tx to Austin working and retiring from the Texas Employment Commission, now known as Texas Workforce Commission, after 30 years. He and his family remained in Central Texas for the rest of his life. He loved teasing his grandchildren, reading spy novels and westerns, was a history buff, loved woodworking and whittling, watching reruns of his favorite TV shows and eating biscuits and gravy. He also loved to roam the grocery aisles looking for specials. Kenneth was a deacon in the church and was currently a member of the Northwest Church of Christ in Austin. He was born on June 7, 1928, in Guymon, Oklahoma, to Manzie Claude Weatherford and Effie Irene Babb Weatherford. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Weatherford of Georgetown; daughters, Meredith Kay Bruner of Round Rock; Karen Travis and husband Robert of Georgetown; sons, Kim Weatherford and wife Janet of Dripping Springs; Gil Weatherford and wife Danyelle of Round Rock; grandchildren, Robert, Scott, Sam, Adele, Drew, Lee, Aidan, and Pierce; five great grandchildren; nephew, Phil Weatherford and wife Shirley of Greenville, Texas; and brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Nola Morrison of Greenville, Texas; Cousin and best friend, Wilma Jo Holloway of McKinney, Tx and cousin Athlene Mullins of Abilene, Tx. He is preceded in death by son- in-law Michael Bruner. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Beck Funeral Home, Austin, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Beck Funeral Home, Austin, Texas. Interment will immediately follow in Capital Memorial Parks Cemetery, Pflugerville, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019