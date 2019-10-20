Home

Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at Lew's
Kansas City, MO
Kenny Arthur Hamm


1960 - 2019
Kenny Arthur Hamm Obituary
HAMM, Kenny Arthur 4/26/196010/14/2019 Son of Ann and Arthur Hamm, proud graduate of Baker University, proud sales master at Argosy, proud secretary of Skål International and virulent Chief's supporter. He grew up in Sacramento, but his formative years were in Austin, Texas. It's the only state that could accommodate his outsized personality. He moved to KC in 2001 but always kept in touch with his Texas friends. He made friends everywhere that were more like family. In Kansas City, he worked at the Riverside Club, the Westin and the Argosy. It was his personality to be kind and patient. He spent his job making friends with his clients. No one will match his kindness and humor. He kept cash in his car for panhandlers. He danced all the time. He loved to laugh. He loved music. He loved scotch and Brazilian BBQ. And he loved to cook! He LOVED his Mom, his friends, and his dog, Eli. There was nothing he would not do for them. All are welcome to a memorial in Kansas City on 11/2 from 24pm at Lew's to share memories. Please visit kccremation.com for full obituary.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019
