A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
THOMAS, Kenny Deval Kenny Deval Thomas, 50, of Austin, died Saturday, April 4th. He was born in Austin, TX on January 15, 1970, a son of the late Delores (Collins) and Larry Thomas. Family Graveside Service Tuesday in Colorado Chapel Cemetery Utley, TX. Public Viewing with CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM to 6PM on Monday. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020
