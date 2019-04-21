PARKER, Kenny Wilson Kenny Wilson Parker, 73, left this earth on April 14, 2019 in Hot Springs, AR. He was born in Houston, TX on June 25, 1945 and was preceded in death by his parents Earle C. Parker JR. and Celeste Wilson and sister Joan Moyers. He is survived by his brother Scott Parker (Pam) and his four children Mark Parker, Jesse Parker, Anna Morshedi (Grant), and Alex Spinnler, and his grandchildren, Dwyn, Helena, and Llyr Parker and Miles and Molly Morshedi. Kenny was a gifted and passionate musician and songwriter and loved sharing his music with the world. He was a founding member of Austin psychedelic rock band, Shiva's Headband, and played a key role in the beginnings of the vibrant Austin music scene in the 60's and 70's. He practiced the healing arts of massage and polarity therapy and studied under the renowned Dr. Randolph Stone. He founded the Holistic Healing Arts massage school in Austin, TX. Kenny was a pioneer in sound healing, using Tibetan singing bowls. Kenny will be remembered as a bright spirit, full of life, with the ability to quickly connect with others and create strong community. A memorial will be held in Austin and Hot Springs at a later date. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary