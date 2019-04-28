KELLY, Keri Reneé On Sunday, April 21st Keri Reneé Kelly, 60, of Austin, TX began her peaceful eternal rest. Keri was born November 30th, 1958 to Jim and Nita in Houston, TX. Living in various small towns across the state, Keri grew up alongside her beloved big brother Vic and younger siblings Kirk and Amy. At 19, Keri found her life's mission when she happened upon a job working at the Austin State School. She spent her more than 40 year career passionately providing attention and care to people with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities. She was a diligent and humble servant worker, never afraid to get her hands dirty. Her time in the field nurtured several life-long friendships made with coworkers, clients, and client families. Keri was mother to three children: Jason, Tima, and Kheira. She had unique relationships with each child and they all share some of her brightest attributes: loyalty, strong work ethic, and innate desire to help others. Of all her roles, being "Maga" to Benjamin, William, Wren, and Jack is where she shined most. She lovingly cared for them any chance she got and being present while they grow would surely be her biggest regret. Keri joins her grandmother, Grandma Dye, her parents, her brother Vic, and her niece Kaci in heaven. Left to honor her memory are her children and their families: Jason and Jennifer Kelly of Helotes, TX, their children Nathan & Lilly, Gwen & Taylor Sanchez, Sawyer and their grandchild Olivia. Tima and Ryan Brown of Austin, TX and their boys, and Kheira and Evan Westphal and their daughter. She will also be dearly missed by her daughters' father, Mohamed Attafi, her sister-in-law, Jenalee Kelly and her family, her siblings Kirk Kelly and Amy Bigham and their families, her best friend Susan Martin, along with cherished friends from all the areas of her life. In lieu of flowers, Keri would be happy to see your dollars go to an animal rescue or rehabilitation organization of your choice. Friends and Family are welcome at her celebration on May 11th. Please contact her daughters for details. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary