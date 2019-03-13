KISER, Kevin Alan Kevin Alan Kiser, 56, formerly of Stillwater, passed away on Saturday, March 9th at his Austin home. Kevin was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on September 18, 1962 to Kenneth Kiser, of Tulsa, and Jeanette Kiser, of Stillwater. He was survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann Weaver Kiser, of Austin, his son, Benjamin Kiser, of Tulsa, his parents, his sister, Pam Reding, of Plano, Texas, several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Noah Hayden Kiser. Kevin was a kind and gentle man, with a constant smile on his face. He attended Stillwater Public Schools before graduating from Oklahoma State University. He was a special education teacher in the Austin area. He was active in his bowling league, Special Olympics, and continued his son's Boy Scout legacy by volunteering with his troop. He spent countless hours supporting his students, in and out of the classroom, including coaching sports and tutoring. Kevin was an avid Oklahoma State Cowboys, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox fan, and could tell you any sports statistic from any year that you wanted to know. Services honoring Kevin will be held on Thursday, March 14th at 2:00 pm at The Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Donations can be made to Dream of Hopes Ranch (16250 Oak Grove Road Buda, TX 78610) or Harmony School of Excellence Athletic Program in Austin, Texas. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa, OK 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary