JOLLY, Kevin Jay Born February 11, 1957 in Seattle, Washington, Kevin was only 63 when his heart gave out on June 14, 2020. He was a kind, generous person, a brilliant thinker and researcher, a charismatic storyteller, inventive writer, data czar, biker and ukulele teacher. At his core Kevin was an incredible organizer who liked nothing more than bringing people together to have fun, always wearing bright Hawaiian shirts made by his wife. A childhood episode in eastern Washington state foretold Kevin's future as a careful planner. He was about 11 when birds began plaguing his family fruit orchard and his father offered to pay Kevin for each bird he could pick off with his trusty BB gun; a dime for each of the first ten, then a nickel apiece. Kevin saw a money-making venture and crept out before dawn to set up a pup tent in the perfect position amid trees loaded with ripe fruit. He spent the entire day on his back with the gun barrel sticking out of the tent picking off one bird after another. Father arrived home after work to find his beaming son standing over a pile of 60 birds and holding out his hand for $3.50, seven times his normal weekly allowance. Luckily for the birds, Kevin's initial success resulted in the payment offer being rescinded. When Kevin was a sophomore in high school the Jolly family moved to San Antonio, Texas, where he later graduated from UTSA, earning a degree in Anthropology and English. His intellectual development in high school and college was shaped by youthful indiscretions and misadventures of many sorts, providing great fodder for future stories. UTSA archaeological field schools in Texas and Louisiana led to his first professional career as a dirt archaeologist in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He took part in many "contract" archaeology projects in Texas, New Mexico and the southeastern US, often in rural settings in advance of flood-control dams and military base development. Abysmal field and living conditions made for enduring friendships and fueled a wealth of archaeological "war stories" he retold quite enthusiastically the rest of his life. Kevin was an extraordinary storyteller armed with remarkable memory and articulate passion. No matter how many times his friends had heard a story, they always looked forward to the next performance. After a beer or two, Kevin would play off a convenient segue and spin the story yet again, echoing well-practiced lines as he led us to the wry and witty punchline and we folded over with laugher. He was a keen participant observer in all of his stories and never the hero. Kevin took great delight in regaling his audience by dissecting his foibles, recent and long bygone. We listened raptly as a simple home repair job led to his descent to a new level of personal hell, each meticulously detailed miscalculation seeming dumber than the last.



