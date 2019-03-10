Services Beck Funeral Home in Pflugerville 4765 Priem Lane Pflugerville , TX 78660 (512) 251-3500 Resources More Obituaries for Kevin Moody Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kevin Ward Moody

Obituary Condolences Flowers MOODY, Kevin Ward Kevin Ward Moody, age 48, passed away on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 in Pflugerville, Texas. Kevin was born and raised in Austin, the son of Mary Lee (Corcoran) and Eric V. Moody Jr. He grew up with his three older brothers in the Allandale neighborhood and attended Anderson High School, graduating in 1989. He is remembered by many as a stellar athlete, representing his school in football and track, qualifying for state his senior year. After high school, he attended Texas A&M University, graduating in 1995, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Distribution & Logistics. After college, he worked for several years at Applied Materials but later went back to school and earned an Associate's Degree in HVAC in 2003. Raised with an incredible work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit, like his father and brothers before him, Kevin started his own business, KMAC Air Conditioning & Heating, in 2006. With endless support and encouragement from his family he built this business from the ground up and quickly earned a reputation for providing honest and impeccable service to his customers. The highly-rated reviews and success of his company was something for which he was particularly proud. And now, we are steadfast in our commitment to honor Kevin's memory by carrying on with the same level of service that KMAC's customers are accustomed to and enjoy. In January 2001, Kevin met Julie Anderson, who would become the love of his life, when they were introduced and he asked her to dance at Dallas nightclub. When a mutual friend saw them on the dance floor he made the comment that they would end up together, and he was right. On January 19, 2001, Kevin and Julie had their first date and were married exactly one year later on January 19, 2002. Eager to start a family, they welcomed daughters Jensen in 2003 and Brooklyn in 2004. Kevin was an active member of Shoreline Church and was a familiar face to many as he often served, alongside his wife and daughters, by ushering and welcoming congregants into Sunday services. Kevin deeply loved Jesus and immersed himself in the Bible, always desiring to learn and understand more. He loved movies, concerts and the game of football, country dancing with his wife, pulling pranks on his family and friends, and watching his girls pursue the sports they love. He loved the outdoors, especially spending time at the family ranch and all that entailed: fishing, hunting, forging new trails with his girls, setting off his own special creation of fireworks, or simply sitting around a campfire with his family. He truly was a kid at heart and the ranch was his playground, a place where he felt at home and at peace. Above all else, Kevin loved and cherished his family. Family meant everything to him and he was never shy about expressing his love for them. Family time together, whether a large or small gathering, was his favorite way to spend his time. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Julie, and their daughters Jensen Lee and Brooklyn Ann Moody. He is also survived by his father Eric V. Moody Jr., two brothers and sisters-in-law: Eric and Denise Moody and Gary and Lori Moody, and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Sherry and Wade Windom, Peggy and Dennis Diemer, David and Yolanda Anderson, Mary and Donnie Bamburg and his mother-in-law Kathy Anderson. He also leaves behind many adored nieces and nephews - Derek, Braeden, Beth, Ryan, Amanda, Blake, Wyatt, Weston, Sarah, Alex, Tyler, Alyssa, Megan, Ashley, Jackson, Sara, Jennifer, Allison, Hans, Ian and Erin along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lee Moody, brother, Duane Moody, and father-in-law, Mark Anderson. We find solace knowing that Kevin is reunited in heaven with his loved ones. It is our family's deepest wish that Kevin be remembered not for how he died, but for how he lived. And for all the loved ones he left behind to boldly shine a light on mental health issues and suicide prevention awareness. Like many before him, Kevin had a wonderful life everything you could wish for and yet he was not immune to the hopelessness and despair that accompanies these illnesses. We pray that others will feel compelled to advocate on behalf of those suffering, to bring more awareness to these issues, and to help reduce the stigma that is still often associated with them today. Should you desire to make a memorial donation in honor of Kevin, we hope you will consider the charities Mental Health America and/or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A memorial service celebrating the life of Kevin will be held Saturday, March 16th at 1:00 at Shoreline Church in north Austin. A memorial service celebrating the life of Kevin will be held Saturday, March 16th at 1:00 at Shoreline Church in north Austin. Immediately after the service a luncheon will be held at the church for a time of fellowship followed by graveside services at Cook-Walden Cemetery, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville. Please note that Kevin's favorite color was blue, and his precious daughters expressed their hope to see a lot of blue attire (any shade of blue) at his service in his honor. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2019