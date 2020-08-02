MELTON, Khalil Rasaul Khalil Melton, 24, of Pflugerville died, Sunday, July 26th. He was born in Austin, TX on November 27, 1995, a son of Demetria Reed and Otis Louis Melton, Jr. Family Graveside Services 1PM on Wednesday, August 5th at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-4PM on Tuesday August 4th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.