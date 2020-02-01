|
CHEW, Kiginia "Kay Funeral services for Kiginia "Kay" Chew, age 90, of Giddings, Texas are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Giddings, Texas with Father Jim Olnhausen officiating. A private family burial will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown, Texas at a later date. Kiginia Chew was born on January 11, 1930 in Giddings, Texas. She met her future husband in Austin, Texas in 1957 and was united in marriage to Alfred William Chew, her husband of 58 years, on June 1, 1958 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Austin. Together they made a home and raised their family wherever her husband was assigned while in the United States Air Force (USAF). While Al was in the USAF, she provided her family a home filled with love and happiness and she was the foundation of her family. When her husband was called away to temporary duty in the U.S. and around the world, she maintained the home and ensured the family was taken care of. Kay was, and always will be, a part of the United States Air Force family. After Al's retirement from the USAF, Al and Kay moved their family and established their home in Giddings, Texas in 1973. Kay was a devoted woman of the Catholic faith and a long-time member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church. Her passion was volunteering for church duties and she was an active member of the Altar Society. She helped clothe and feed priests, seminarians and anyone else who walked through her doors. Kay lived her life the way God instructed and she was a great Disciple of Christ in action. She built a legacy with her words, her actions, and her good deeds for others. Her favorite phrase was "Thanks be to God." She loved to travel with her family and friends. Kay was also an active volunteer at Rejuvenation. She had a passion for flowers, gardening, working in her yard, cooking and remodeling her home.....often! Kay passed away January 29, 2020 at St. David's North Austin Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Chew; her parents, Matilda and Rosa Muniz; an infant brother, Theodore Muniz; her brother, Genaro Muniz; her sister, Lupe Redkey; her sister, Marie Muniz; and her sister, Josie Kuntz. Kay is survived by four children, Joseph W. Chew & his wife, Anitra of Auburn, Washington, Ken C. Chew & his wife, Paula of Giddings, Kurt D. Chew & his wife, Tracie of Austin, and Mary E. Pierce & her husband, Jewel of Smithville; ten grandchildren, Tiffany, Anna, Rebecca, Christina, Elena, Elisa, Nathan, Ashley, Seth and Heather; eleven great grandchildren, Simone, Adrian, Hayley, Christopher, Derek, Isaiah, Madison, Olivia, Zander, Mia and Josiah; five sisters, Gloria & her husband, Ben Guajardo of Georgetown, Lorene & her husband, Norman Holman of Giddings, Frances & her husband, Fred Silgero of Pinehurst, Hope & her husband, Clyde Holman of Amarillo, and Lena Barrera of Giddings; two brothers, Louis Sr. & his wife, Andrea Muniz of Giddings and Howard & his wife, Teresa Muniz of Giddings; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Howard Muniz, Jewel Pierce, Anthony Muniz, Seth Pierce, Nathan Chew and Lupe Meza. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the St. Margaret's Catholic Church Building Fund, 485 South Leon Street, Giddings, Texas 78942 and the Dioceses of Austin Seminarian Endowment Fund, 6225 E Highway 290, Austin, Texas 78723. In the final stages of her life, Kay was provided an enormous amount of support and love by family, friends, and an amazing team of caregivers. Maw Maw, we love you more! Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 1, 2020