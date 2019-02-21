HANNUSCH, Kikue Sasaki Kikue Sasaki Hannusch, 83, of Smithville, Texas, was called to her eternal rest Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Pastor Timothy Appel officiated her celebration of life service on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Kikue was born in the Kwantung Province of China on October 7, 1935, the daughter of Dr. Takesaburo Sasaki and Nobue Inoue. Kikue met the love of her life, Clarence Hannusch, at Tachikawa Air Base in Japan in the late 1950's. In 1960, they married in Tokyo and then moved to Clarence's hometown of Smithville. Kikue never met a stranger and loved to extend warm hospitality to family and friends. She loved flowers, particularly roses, and enjoyed cooking and family time. She is survived by her loving husband, Clarence Carl Hannusch; one sister, Kuniko Maetani; two daughters: Mary Cole and husband, Bill; and Edna Mayfield; two sons: Perry Hannusch and wife, Connie; and Max Hannusch and wife, Mary; eight grandchildren: Kristin Cole Kerth and husband, Trey; Kimberly Cole; Amanda Hannusch; Chase Hannusch; Courtney Hannusch; Justin Hannusch; Taylor Mayfield; and Sarah Hannusch; one great-grandchild, AnneMarie Kerth; nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Grace Lutheran Learning Center, Grace Lutheran LWML, or the . Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary