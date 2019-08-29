Home

TERRAZAS, Kim Kim Terrazas, best mama and wife, incredible cook and sharer of endless positivity passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Her best friend/daughter Girl Baby (April) and husband Gogi (Joel) are so thankful that she was in their lives for the time she was. Kim was known for her wonderful attitude and happiness, her adventurous spirit and kind nature. She loved doing anything and everything with her family but especially gardening, cooking, kayaking, watching her daughter race at COTA, and taking care of her rescue pets. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, she loved sharing with others the beautiful truths and promises from Jehovah God in the Bible. Her legacy of unconditional love will live on through her husband and daughter. A celebration of life will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 6300 Midwood Parkway in Austin, TX at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 31.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 29, 2019
